The controversy of the duel against Envigado. Cali America Just think about this Thursday's match against La Equidad on date 8 of the Colombian League at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

The team trained by Cesar Farías He is hungry for victory after the 1-1 away draw against the Envigadoa duel that unleashed all kinds of controversies in the country against arbitration in the League for two specific plays.

Cali America He has the need to win so as not to lose ground in that fight to enter the eight, he is in box 14 with only 8 points.

For its part, the Equity He comes from beating Patriotas 1-0 on the previous date and is ninth with 11 points.

LIVE from America vs. Equity

