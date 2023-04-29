This weekend one of the most attractive matches of day 17 of Colombian football will be taking place, the regional derby between cali america and Deportivo Calibeing the oldest in Colombia.
América de Cali comes from losing an exciting game against Millonarios by a score of 4-3. With this defeat, the American team was left with 25 points, occupying fourth place in the classification table.
For its part, Deportivo Cali beat Junior 3-2 on the Palmira field, thus reaching 18 units and positioning itself in 15th place in the general table.
Below is the preview of the derby with the most relevant information on the match.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: D.Novoa
Defenses: O. Andrade, B. Cordova, E. Mena
Media: J. Portilla, F. Leys, L. Paz, C. Barrios, D. Quintero
Forwards: A. Ramos and F. Suarez.
Goalie: K.Dawson
Defenses: A. Gutiérrez, J. Díaz, G. Mera, B. Montaño
Media: F. Castro, K. Salazar, K. Velasco, D. Mantilla, J. Vásquez
Forwards: K. Nurseries.
cali america 2-1 Deportivo Cali
