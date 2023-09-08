The Vallecaucano Classic between cali america and Deportivo Cali is a confrontation that arouses passions. On matchday 10 of the 2023 Completion Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League, these two teams will face off in a duel that promises intense emotions. Despite their positions in the table, this matchup is always unpredictable and full of rivalry.
América de Cali arrives at this classic occupying seventh place in the table with 13 points, seeking to consolidate in the classification zone. The scarlet fans hope that his team will make the difference and allow them to get a crucial victory in this match.
On the other hand, Deportivo Cali, which is in 14th place with just 9 pointswill be looking for a victory that will help them climb the ranks and rekindle their tournament aspirations.
You can see the game through the signal WinSports+.
More news about Colombian soccer
Goalie: J. Soto
Defending: C. Arrieta, K. Andrade, J. Ossa, E. Velasco
Half: L. Paz, LF Mosquera
Lead: V. Ibarbo, C. Quintero, J. Quiñones, E. Cardona
Iago Falqué recently spoke about his departure from América de Cali. The player left this squad after a firearm attack suffered by his vehicle outside the Cascajal headquarters.
“Then I left Cali due to pressure from my family. They wanted me to leave there. I was in Miami for a few days to clarify myself and see what was best, what I wanted and what I didn’t. Cold, with my wife, We decided that I should return to Spain”
– Iago Falque
In his statements, Falqué said he was grateful to the club and its fans.
Goalie: J. Wallens
Defending: J. Franco, G. Mera, J. Diaz, O. Acosta
Half: F. Castro, G. Cabezas
Lead: A. Arroyo, T. Gutiérrez, J. Córdoba, L. Sandoval.
Deportivo Cali has faced a deep sports crisis in recent years and the outlook is not very encouraging for the team.
According to the Colombian professional soccer statistics and analysis institution Matics, Deportivo Cali has a 69.4% chance of being relegated by the end of 2024.
Jaguares, with 67.4%, is the second most likely club on the list to go to the second division.
America 2-0 Deportivo Cali
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#América #Cali #Deportivo #Cali #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply