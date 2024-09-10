América de Cali and Deportes Tolima will face each other in a match on matchday 3 of the Finalización 2024 tournament of the Liga Betplay Dimayor. The Diablos Rojos have had a great start to the season and are currently in fifth position in the table, while the Vinotinto y Oro is in fourth place.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between América de Cali and Deportes Tolima: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Villavicencio, Meta
Stadium: Macal Stadium
Date: September 11th
Schedule: 18:00 hrs in Colombia
In Colombia The match can be followed live on W Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Jaguars
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Athletic Bucaramanga
|
1-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Envigado
|
4-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
National Athletic
|
2-1 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Cali Sports
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Athletic Bucaramanga
|
0-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Junior
|
0-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Jaguars of Cordoba
|
0-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Equity
|
5-1 V
|
Completion 2024
La Mechita comes to this duel after beating Jaguares de Córdoba by a score of 1-0 in a match corresponding to matchday 9. América de Cali found victory with a goal from Duván Vergara, via penalty, in added time.
The match between these teams was originally scheduled to take place a month ago, but was postponed due to the fact that the Pascual Guerrero stadium field was undergoing renovations.
Deportes Tolima is coming off a draw against Deportivo Cali in matchday 9. Pijao is fourth in the table, with 14 points after playing eight games.
America from Cali: J. Soto, Y. Candelo, D. Bocanegra, J. Palacios, E. Velasco, H. Rivera, E. Álvarez, C. Puertas, A. Zapata, D. Vergara, R. Holgado.
Tolima Sports: W. Cuesta, Y. Hurtado, A. Angulo, M. Torres, J. Angulo, C. Trujillo, J. Nieto, Y. Guzman, J. Hernandez, G. Ramirez, A. Castro.
Both teams have had a phenomenal start to the second tournament of the year. This looks set to be a very close and intense encounter between two of the best teams in Colombian football at the moment.
America de Cali 2-2 Sports Tolima
