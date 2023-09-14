This Saturday, September 16, Day 12 of the Final Tournament begins. Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. The exact meeting that opens the actions of that date is the Cali America in front of Boyacá Chicó in it Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.
Just this Wednesday in the Jaraguay Stadium, The Mechita was imposed on Jaguars of Córdoba for the minimum of Andres Sarmiento. Thanks to this victory, the Red Devils They managed to place themselves in second place in the table with 19 points.
In the case of The Chessthey added a tie by finishing 1-1 against Independent Santa Fe in The independence. Wilmar Cruz was in charge of overtaking the locals, but Ener Valencia prevented victory. Those from Tunja are fourteenth in the classification with eleven units.
When? Saturday, September 16
Place: Cali, Colombia
Stadium: Pascual Guerrero
Schedule: 7:15 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports+
Streaming: Win Sports+
Over ten dates, the team has had to go through several difficulties, it was even thought that Lucas Gonzalez could come out, however, everything began to improve since then.
Although they appear second in the table, there is a situation that worries fans, coaching staff and staff in general: the tight schedule, where they have been forced to play every three or four days and injuries to several players have become recurrent. .
Currently they have four elements in the medical department, however, there is one that worries more than others and that is Edwin Cardonawho has not been able to see action since September 6.
“Edwin Cardona: The player’s medical diagnosis corresponds to a grade II ankle sprain. Currently, the athlete tolerates isometry and performs interval work on the elliptical and stationary bike. It is expected to begin proprioceptive work in the field in three days”said the report.
About Cristian Arrietait was said that ‘”He tolerated differentiated work and completed the training session with the group today without symptoms”while Edwin Velasco “He is in the first phase of rehabilitation of the femoral biceps injury without functional limitation” and from the Argentine Facundo Suarezwho has not played since August 27, communicated: “His evolution is in line with what is expected in a medial collateral ligament sprain rehabilitation process. “Priority is being given to proprioceptive exercises and continues with intervals on bicycle and field”.
Goalie: Jorge Soto
Defenses: John Edison, Kevin Andrade, Marcos Mina, Josen Escobar
Midfielders: Franco Leys, Felipe Mosquera, Juan Portilla
Forwards: Daniel Mosquera, Darwin Quintero, Andrés Sarmiento
Substitutes: Jader Quiñones, Cristian Barrios, Luis Paz, Víctor Ibarbo, Brayan Correa, Diego Novoa, Joyce Ossa
In the last match against Santa Fethe technician Belmer Aguilar He put the best of his team to be able to take the three points and get closer to the top eight places in the table, without being able to do so.
The reality is that the development of the match was very tight with both teams looking for the rival goal. In this way, Boyacá has only one victory, eight draws and two defeats.
Goalie: Victor Soto
Defenses: Henry Plazas, Elkin Mosquera, Delvin Alfonzo, Eduardo Banguero
Midfielders: Frank Lozano, Augstín Aleo, Gueimer Balanta, Kevin Londoño, Sebastián Tamara
Forward: Wilmar Cruz
Substitutes: Víctor Perea, Mauricio Liñán, Louis Pena, Félix Chaverra, José Soto, Arles Balanta, Rogerio Caicedo
América de Cali 3-1 Boyacá Chicó
