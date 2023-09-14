⏱ : For the first time in its history, América de Cali wins in the city of Montería. It was 1-0 to Jaguares with a goal from Andrés de Jesús Sarmiento. Let’s go Mecha! 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/3vqdPiWNIV — Eternamente Americano (@EAmeriicano) September 14, 2023

The king of equality In even commitment; Boyacá Chicó tied 1×1 at home against Independiente Santa Fe in a result that meant the eighth draw of the semester for the ‘chess’ team. The homeowner opened the account in the 19th minute after starting from the bottom pic.twitter.com/ehP8r6vGld — LET’S TALK Sports Talks (@HABLEMOS_CD) September 14, 2023

Although they appear second in the table, there is a situation that worries fans, coaching staff and staff in general: the tight schedule, where they have been forced to play every three or four days and injuries to several players have become recurrent. .

Currently they have four elements in the medical department, however, there is one that worries more than others and that is Edwin Cardonawho has not been able to see action since September 6.

“Edwin Cardona: The player’s medical diagnosis corresponds to a grade II ankle sprain. Currently, the athlete tolerates isometry and performs interval work on the elliptical and stationary bike. It is expected to begin proprioceptive work in the field in three days”said the report.

About Cristian Arrietait was said that ‘”He tolerated differentiated work and completed the training session with the group today without symptoms”while Edwin Velasco “He is in the first phase of rehabilitation of the femoral biceps injury without functional limitation” and from the Argentine Facundo Suarezwho has not played since August 27, communicated: “His evolution is in line with what is expected in a medial collateral ligament sprain rehabilitation process. “Priority is being given to proprioceptive exercises and continues with intervals on bicycle and field”.

#Sports | It can’t be: América de Cali reported the severity of the injury for Edwin Cardona.https://t.co/GrsiQUc6WO — Semana Magazine (@RevistaSemana) September 13, 2023

🤩 What a player our 7️⃣ is! ⚡️ Cristian Barrios, figure of the historic victory achieved tonight in Montería. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5udCmOW68z — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) September 14, 2023

The reality is that the development of the match was very tight with both teams looking for the rival goal. In this way, Boyacá has only one victory, eight draws and two defeats.