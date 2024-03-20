Cali America and Boyacá Chicó will face each other this weekend in a duel corresponding to matchday 13 of the Apertura 2024 of the Betplay Dimayor League. 'La Mechita' has not had a great tournament so far and is currently in 13th position in the general table.
Boyacá Chicó, for its part, is in 17th place in the competition, the result of three wins, three draws and six losses.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this confrontation: how and where to watch, date and time, news, probable lineups and more.
You can see the game through the signal WinSports+ (Colombia).
Goalkeeper: J. Graterol
Defense: N. Castrillón, D. Bocanegra, J. Palacios, E. Velasco
Medium: J. Escobar, O. Hernández, E. Cardona
Forward: E. López, R. Holgado, C. Barrios
The América de Cali board evaluates the continuity of César Farías after the team's recent poor results. Tulio Gómez, the club's largest shareholder, spoke about the possibility of the strategist being fired.
The shareholder mentioned that the Venezuelan will continue to lead the club and that they trust that the experienced strategist can qualify them for the home run.
Goalkeeper: S. Arango
Defense: R. Uzcátegui, J. Arce, H. Plazas, E. Banguero
Medium: S. Támara, F. Lozano, A. Peña
Forward: W. Cruz, M. Gomez, J. Cortés
America 1-1 Boyacá Chicó
