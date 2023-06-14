One of the most anticipated games of the Colombian home run is between cali america and Boyaca Chico. Each of the clubs will seek to leave everything on the pitch to be able to continue in Group B.
In América de Cali’s most recent game, they beat Independiente de Medellín by the slightest difference with a goal from Carlos Darwin Quintero.
For its part, Boyacá Chicó gave the surprise and defeated the Millonarios team 2-1 with goals from Wilmar Alexander Cruz and Louis Peña.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: D.Novoa
Defenses: E. Mena, B. Córdoba, K. Angulo, E. Velasco
Media: J. Portilla, F. Leys, L. Mosquera, A. Ramos, C. Barrios
Forward: F. Suarez.
Goalie: R. Caicedo
Defenses: D. Alfonzo, E. Mosquera, H. Plazas, E. Banguero
Media: S. Támara, K. Londoño, F. Lozano, A. Aleo
Forwards: W. Cruz and G. Balanta.
cali america 2-0 Boyaca Chico.
