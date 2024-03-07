Just this Wednesday they just met in the first round of the South American Cup and again Cali America and Alliance FC faces will be seen this Saturday, March 9 at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium for Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2024 Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. This Tuesday's duel for the contest CONMEBOL that gave a ticket to the Group Stage culminated with the victory of the exaurinegros 2-1 thanks to the goals of Emerson Battle at minute 21 and Royscer Rafael Colpa at 48', with Cristian Barrios discounting for the scarlets at 90+6, without being able to avoid their early elimination from the competition, which is undoubtedly a serious blow to their ambitions.
Already speaking of the Dimayor Leaguethe Red Devils They come from stumbling 2-0 against the Deportivo Pereira in it Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium thanks to the many of Darwin Quintero and Johnny Jordanapart The Mechita He was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Harold Rivera. The Venezuelan team Cesar Farías He is on step 17 with nine points.
On the other hand, the before Yellow Machine also comes from a defeat against Independent Santa Fe in it Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium for the minimum of Hugo Rodallegaeven though they were left with nine elements after the expulsions of Yilmar Velazquez and Francisco Chaverra at minute 30 and 70. The exaurinegros are fifteenth with eleven units.
When? Saturday, March 9
Where? Cali, Colombia
Stadium: Olympic Pascual Guerrero
Schedule: 18:20 (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
Online streaming: Win Sports+
After the painful early elimination in what was the debut and farewell of the South American Cup, Daniel Bocanegra He stood up for the unfortunate present he is experiencing The Mechita with seven consecutive duels without victories.
“We didn't find a solution to the game, we didn't have that clarity to score and when they came to us, they scored on us. We have to review ourselves, see what is happening, put more in because today the truth is that it was a tough game for what we intended. “Now it's lifting.”expressed the right back.
“Everything will improve with work. We have to think about tomorrow, improve on what we are failing and not so much on the goals we missed. Also in the middle and in defense, don't let them score more goals for us. All this is achieved with work. It is a very hard, hard, hard blow. “It wasn't what we expected.”he finished.
On the other hand, the technician Cesar Farías He launched: “We feel ashamed. It takes its toll on us at times when we try to be purposeful. We fight, we make an effort, but we have not done enough to deserve classification. We have not been able to focus on the here and now to define a goal-scoring situation. We have the strength to continue in America, but if the decision is different, we understand.”.
Goalie: Joel Graterol
Defenses: Edison García, Daniel Bocanegra, Óscar Hernández, Esneyder Mena, Edwin Velasco
Midfielders: Luis Paz, Franco Leys, Cristian Barrios
Forwards: Edwin Cardona, Adrián Ramos
Substitutes: Edwar López, Nilson Castrillón, Josen Escobar, Alexis Zapata, Jorge Soto, Jeisson Palacios, Jader Quiñones
Alliance FC managed to qualify for the Group Stage of the South American Cup. The meeting was behind closed doors, a decision made by the Barranquilla Mayor's Office.
In the match, Alianza made América commit fouls very close to the goal and the still ball became a good weapon for those led by Cesar Torressince it was like that Emerson Battle He managed to put his team ahead with a free kick of great class. Just two minutes into the complement, the visiting team increased everything when Royscer Colpa He entered the area to define between the legs of Joel Graterol.
In this way, Alianza made history and for the first time in its history it will be in the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
Goalie: Pier Grazziani
Defenses: Pedro Franco, Jesús Figueroa, Efraín Navarro, Cristian Blanco
Midfielders: Rubén Manjarres, Ever Meza, Enmerson Batalla, Mayer Gil
Forwards: Michel Rangel, Andrés Rentería
Substitutes: Sebastián Acosta, Jair Castillo, Alfonso Simarra, Joel Contreras, Sherman Cárdenas, Carlos Mosquera, Freddy Flórez
América de Cali 0-2 Alianza Petrolera
