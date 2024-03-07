CALI AMERICA ELIMINATED! César Farías' team was defeated 2-1 by Alianza FC and it was the Valledupar team that won the ticket to the CONMEBOL Group Stage #SudamericanEnDSPORTS. ⚽️Batalla and Colpa scored for Alianza. The discount was from Barrios. pic.twitter.com/LaBHtBh5Ja —DSPORTS (@DSports) March 7, 2024

Date 10 Alianza FC 0 🆚 Santa Fe 1 ⏱️Min 90+5' | I finish the commitment at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau ⚽#AlianzaFcJuntosSeremosLeyendas🔵⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/1c10RKXNLS — Alianza FC (@AlianzaFc_ofic) March 4, 2024

“We didn't find a solution to the game, we didn't have that clarity to score and when they came to us, they scored on us. We have to review ourselves, see what is happening, put more in because today the truth is that it was a tough game for what we intended. “Now it's lifting.”expressed the right back.

“Everything will improve with work. We have to think about tomorrow, improve on what we are failing and not so much on the goals we missed. Also in the middle and in defense, don't let them score more goals for us. All this is achieved with work. It is a very hard, hard, hard blow. “It wasn't what we expected.”he finished.

On the other hand, the technician Cesar Farías He launched: “We feel ashamed. It takes its toll on us at times when we try to be purposeful. We fight, we make an effort, but we have not done enough to deserve classification. We have not been able to focus on the here and now to define a goal-scoring situation. We have the strength to continue in America, but if the decision is different, we understand.”.

🎙️“It is a very hard blow, hard, hard, it was not what we expected, we have to improve not only in not missing goals, but in the middle, in defense, we have to look at where we are failing and improve with work” Daniel Bocanegra for @DSportsCO pic.twitter.com/MX56ase2hF — América En La Red (@Americaenlared) March 7, 2024

📋⚽ The starting eleven of teacher César Farías to face this afternoon @Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas. 👹#PERxAME#Date10 pic.twitter.com/iyKCSmyjZz — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) March 2, 2024

In the match, Alianza made América commit fouls very close to the goal and the still ball became a good weapon for those led by Cesar Torressince it was like that Emerson Battle He managed to put his team ahead with a free kick of great class. Just two minutes into the complement, the visiting team increased everything when Royscer Colpa He entered the area to define between the legs of Joel Graterol.

In this way, Alianza made history and for the first time in its history it will be in the Group Stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

🎉 Historic! 🎉 On dry land we are left with the classification. Today we made history by qualifying for the group stage of CONMEBOL Sudamericana after beating América de Cali with an exciting score of 2-1. pic.twitter.com/ifbtblcJlh — Alianza FC (@AlianzaFc_ofic) March 7, 2024