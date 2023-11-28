He América de Cali is not going through its best moment in the 2023-II League, his recent defeat against Atlético Nacional (1-0) On date 3 of the semi-final home runs it left him with no mathematical options to qualify for the grand final.

It may be of interest to you: Javier Fernández explodes and speaks out after controversy with Eduardo Luis: hacking?

The Vallecaucanos were called to be one of the leading teams in the B quadrangular, but their football dictated the opposite and they lost the three games they played in the zone against Millionaires, Medellin and National, results that have it in the last box of the table and without points.

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the final home runs of the BetPlay League of Colombian professional soccer, today, November 26, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. See also América de Cali: new details about the idea of ​​the new stadium Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

América has shown on the field of play to be an unbalanced team and has suffered several defensive problems. Furthermore, their forwards ‘wet their gunpowder wet’ and forgot to score the goals that hid the defensive shortcomings.

Read here: Carlos Antonio Vélez takes on Lucas González after elimination from América

The obvious problems are taking their toll on coach Lucas González, who is at the center of criticism and is being ‘liquidated’ by several club experts. Colombian Professional Soccer.

Lucas González, coach of America. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO and America

Tulio Gómez confirms Lucas González in América

In fact, in recent days there has been doubt about the continuity of Lucas González on the bench of the scarlet team. However, the club’s largest shareholder, Tulio Gómez, came out to settle all the rumors and spoke about his manager.

We tell you: Millonarios think about the 2024 Copa Libertadores: they would catch a luxury reinforcement in Junior

The businessman was clear and confirmed the continuity of the strategist on the bench for the 2024 season and made it clear that his project with Lucas González is long-term.

“Yes, yes sir, Lucas González continues as coach of America de Cali. “We want to create a process and the example is what Millonarios did with Gamero, we want there to be continuity,” said América’s largest shareholder, Tulio Gómez.

Photo: Instagram: Lucas González

Besides, Tulio Gomez He calmed the waters and does not want to deconcentrate the team, which despite being eliminated, must add points in the last three remaining dates to aspire to qualify for international cups.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO