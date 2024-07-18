América de Cali is looking for a new glorious era and for this, its main shareholder, Tulio Gómez, was looking for investors. This Wednesday, the leader announced the agreement with new investors, of Venezuelan origin, the Caltac Group.

“This strategic alliance marks an important step forward for both organizations, joining forces to promote sustainable practices and improve the experience of América de Cali’s passionate fan base,” says the statement that Gómez published on the club’s social media.

Tulio Gómez explains the scope of America’s capitalization

In a conversation with EL TIEMPO, Gómez provided some clarifications about the process. “We have made an agreement with a fund to capitalize America, to have zero debt and invest in top players to fight for the title every year and be a protagonist in the Copa Libertadores,” “It’s not easy, but with cash flow things become easier,” he added.

The amount of capitalization of part of the Caltec group, founded and led by the Italian-Venezuelan brothers José Antonio and Carlos Recine, will determine the percentage of shares that the Gómez family will cede. “Depending on what they capitalize, my percentage will drop from 92.4% to 49, 50 or 60,” he pointed.

The manager also clarified that his daughter, Marcela Gómez, will remain as president of the club. “They will not be involved in the day-to-day running of the club, but they will be able to be presidents of the board of directors. Marcela will continue to serve,” said.

Who are the new investors in America?

According to the statement in which America announced the agreement, “Grupo Caltac is a leading provider of solutions in hydrocarbons, construction, tourism, food, insurance, banking and finance.”

