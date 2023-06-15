Independiente Santa Fe and América de Cali will play the final of the Women’s League. After obtaining two victories yesterday, both by 4-0, in the second leg of the semifinals, against Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira respectively, lionesses and scarlets will face each other in the fight for the title, in what will be the fourth final for both campuses. The final is awaiting official programming.

America de Cali vs. Santa Fe: the final of the Women’s League

Liana Salazar, in the center. Photo: Nestor Gomez, THE TIME.

The Bogotá team thrashed Nacional 4-0, in El Campín, and ended the series with a 5-1 win.

Driven by the young midfielder Daniela Garavito, runner-up with Colombia in the U-17 World Cup, the cardinal team was much better than the purslane team, especially in the second half of the game.

Veteran midfielder Liana Salazar was in charge of opening the scoring with a penalty in minute 12. Then, in the same way, she scored at 43′.

In the second half, Lucero Robayo, who replaced Heidy Mosquera, took a kick from the left wing that ‘bathed’ Vanessa Córdoba, Nacional’s goalkeeper. Sofía García scored the fourth and last goal, at 57′.

At Pascual Guerrero, América de Cali, defending champion, thrashed Pereira 4-0 and left the series 7-2 in their favor.

Mariana Muñoz put the first for the caleñas after a blooper from goalkeeper Sofía Buitrago, from Pereira, at minute 4. Later, after the expulsion of Vanessa Franco, from Pereira, and Mariana Zamorano, from América, Catalina Usme made it 2- 0, at 39′.

In the second half, América de Cali was even more superior. In the midst of another mistake from Pereira’s back line, at 46′, Daniela Castellanos made it 3-0. Diana Ospina, at minute 58, scored the fourth and last goal of the match.

SPORTS

