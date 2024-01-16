He Cali America confirmed this Monday that Lucas Gonzalez He will not continue leading the Valle del Cauca team. The decision was made just six days before the 'scarlets' debut in the League.

“Cali America informs its fans, media and general public that the technical director Lucas Gonzalez will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

Lucas González, coach of America. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO and America

The official message states that the members of González's coaching staff will not continue in the 'mechita' either. “We thank the professor and his coaching staff, Alexis Henríquez, Tiago Pina and Carlos Tabares, for their professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” the statement reads.

The reason(s) that led the American leadership to make the decision has not been confirmed, but some are pointed out in Cali.

Unofficial versions indicate that for a long time González's relationship with the majority of the team was not the best and that is why the decision was made.

