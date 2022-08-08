In the last minutes, América de Cali released a press release in which it clarifies and explains that the appeals they presented for the sanction received in the penultimate match of the all against all of the last tournament against Deportivo Pasto, were not accepted and thate the date they played against Cortuluá behind closed doors, making the venue official at Doce de Octubre, did not help to pay for the total suspension of the place they had.

Therefore, the club released the statement to give clarity to its fans and express their disagreement.

The statement from America de Cali

The moment of the expulsion of Larry Angulo. Photo: Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast

“América de Cali SA En Reorganización, in reorganization through this communication, informs its fans, the media and the general public, that despite having presented the corresponding resources for the disciplinary instances of the Dimayor not sanctioned our institution for the events that occurred in the match for the 19th date of the BetPlay Dimayor League I 2022, unfortunately, we were sanctioned, among others, with “two (2) dates of suspension of the place”.

Taking into account recent precedents with other clubs investigated for similar issues, and within the framework of the right to equality, América de Cali proceeded to make use of the resource of the partial suspension of the enforcement of a sanction, provided for in article 42 of the CDU of the FCF. However, the Disciplinary Committee decided not to respond to said request, for two reasons:

The first, for understanding that the game we played at the Doce de Octubre stadium against Cortuluá could not count as a game that fulfilled one of the requirements for not having played at our Pascual Guerrero stadium. As you all know, we couldn’t play that game in our stadium because we proudly The city of Cali was chosen as the main venue for the 2022 Copa América Femenina that was played in our country. Precisely for that reason, we had 2 games postponed.

The second argument is that, for said institution, our club has “a a series of records for the same conduct in the same championship, Liga BetPlay Dimayor I 2022, where the club has been sanctioned by this Committee, for the infraction described in number 1, article 84 of the CDU; Thus, it is stated that article 9 of Resolution No. 003 of 2022, where América was sanctioned with a reprimand for the improper conduct of spectators; specifically, the use of gunpowder”.

To that extent, the Disciplinary Committee considered that, contrary to what happened with other clubs, in the case of America this request should be rejected. We once again invite all our followers to defend our colors and our flags, pointing out to the police authorities those directly responsible for the occurrence of events like these, which affect our institution and harm the party that we must live inside and outside the stadium. ”, the statement concluded.

