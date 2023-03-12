cali america He is the leader of the Colombian championship, the first of the year, he has an excellent campaign and makes his fans dream.

With 13 units, the team from Valle del Cauca surpasses by goals the Boyaca Chico already Nationalwhich on Saturday drew 0-0 with millionaires.

the novelty

Tulio Gomez He is the maximum shareholder of the club, he has revealed his dream of being mayor of Cali and he is going to launch.

For this reason, he and his family will separate themselves from the directive of the American cast, since their aspiration will prevail.

“We are defining by the top shareholders to present the new plate that this new conformation would have. This is due to the resignation of 3 of the current members and it will be the assembly that has to define what the replacements will be according to the proposals that are made”, he said. Mauricio Romero, the American president, to ‘El Corrillo de Mao’.

And he added: “It will be a situation that the board and the assembly will have to define, if they will have to change those who are substitutes or if a new plate is going to be generated. That will be defined in the board and from there carry the proposal to the assembly and that it be the assembly that approves this situation. Don Tulio, Doña Myriam and Marcela are the ones who have submitted their resignation to the board of directors”.

Romero confirmed that the team has a new legal representative, it is Jhon Jairo Mosquera.

“That is already before the Chamber of Commerce. We have not had that board of directors and until now they will be things that are going to be defined. I could not tell you what the strategy is at this time because I do not know it,” said the leader.

