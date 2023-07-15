In Colombian soccer there are many clubswhich have been part of the professional sports league of this sport since the creation.

To highlight Cali, capital of the Valle del Cauca department, is one of the most soccer-friendly Colombian cities in the country, which is why, for many years, he founded to two of the most impressive teams in this part of the nation.

This match is one of the most attractive in the Colombian league. Photo: Twitter: @americadecali

(We have for you: The date of classics: the weekend in which passions revive).

On the one hand, there is América de Cali and on the other Deportivo Cali, two of the most outstanding teams throughout the years in the Colombian league.

According to the team’s official website, the history of this club began on February 13, 1927. Day that is considered the official date of foundation. It is known that at the beginning of the game list he played a match against the team of the Marist Brothers.

And according to the same portal, they had to let themselves tie 3-3 so as not to lose the beer and food that they had been offered.. All this would be recounted by Benjamín Urrea, one of the founders of the scarlet painting, who went down to posterity with the nickname of ‘a Garabato’.

Since then the team founded in Cali began to win their titles. We can say that the same year of its creation, it won the second category departmental championship, defeating the Royal Ensign in the final game.

That is why to this day this team that wears red has around 17 local titles, being crowned champion of Colombian competitions, either the first division or in that case the second, when he had to be promoted in 2016 to fight again with the best teams in Colombia.

(Keep reading: Due to threats, change of referee for the classic Cali vs. América).

Deportivo Cali

When talking about the other team from Cali, it is known, thanks to its official page, that its beginnings in soccer occurred in 1912.



That year was the one that would record the birth of what Deportivo Cali is today. According to the same page, on November 23, three boys who were born in Cali, the Lalinde brothers (Nazario, Juan Pablo and Fidel), returned to Colombia after a long trip to England.

In their incursion through the English country, they were amazed to learn about the mother sport of that country, soccer. Which was seen by some of the biggest teams in the English league, such as Aston Villa and Arsenal.

From that moment, in the heart of Cali, a few months later, the bases for the creation of the Cali Football Club were agreed upon.

As a result of this creation, today it is known that the club that wears green has been able to establish itself on several occasions as the winning club of the great

Colombian competitions and for this reason it is called one of the best in history, like América de Cali.

When making the comparison between the two teams from Cali, the Cali sports club was the first to be founded more than 5 years apart.

But what is most striking is that regardless of this, the rojiblanco team has more local titles. But without a doubt, what stands out the most to the two teams from Cali is that both have been runners-up in the most important competition in America, the Copa Libertadores.

(You may be interested in: Survey: what is the biggest regional classic in Colombian soccer?).

The five most expensive payrolls of Colombian Soccer

