America from Cali continues with a firm step and yesterday beat Envigado without major difficulties. Those led by Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva won 4-0 and moved ahead in the standings in an early match of matchday 7 of the 2024-II League.

According to the criteria of

Barely 15 minutes in, the game was unbalanced by a handball in the area by Luis Díaz, which, at the request of the VAR, favoured the home team. Rodrigo Holgado took the shot, which was saved by goalkeeper Parra at first, but he was caught off guard and in the retake of the shot the Argentine did score to make it 1-0.

America without problems

With no reaction from their rivals, América took another step forward, this time thanks to Jader Quiñones, who found himself alone on the left and, after a pass from Bocanegra, unleashed a powerful low shot from outside the area that again escaped the Envigado goalkeeper. The score was 2-0 and the home team was calm.

Candelo and Barrios would try before the break and then there would be a timid attempt by Envigado, very guided by an imprecise but persistent Garcés, until the red team accelerated again and, at 73 minutes, Cristian Barrios joined forces with Candelo and the play ended with a left-footed shot that went in next to the left post.

At 38 years old, the scarlet idol, Adrían Ramos, scored his 100th goal with América de Cali after scoring the last goal in the 4-0 victory against Envigado FC at the Francisco Rivera Escobar stadium in Palmira during the advance match of date 7 of the BetPaly Dimayor II League – 2024. Credit: CEET Photographer: JUAN PABLO RUEDA Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

And with the score at 3-0 came the changes, the arrival of Adrian Ramos to add minutes and, finally, work for Graterol, key to denying Envigado the goal.

Adrián Ramos scored the fourth goal, finishing powerfully and celebrating his 100th goal with his teammates.

América, with one more game, is second in the championship with 6 points, three behind the leader Atlético Nacional. The next challenge for the scarlet team will be the visit to Patriotas, on August 4. The rematch will be at home against Fortaleza.

SPORTS WITH FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL