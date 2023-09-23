América played with a full house, they had their luxury, they overcame Atlético Nacional and gave them a rout that could have consequences. Lucas González’s team won 4-1 and is the second runner-up to the new championship leader. Golden Eagles.

América, in the first half, every time they grabbed the ball they hurt Nacional, who was a permissive team, who let them play and above all, who saw how the rival moved them from side to side. In fact, the first two goals were very similar.

The first goal, in the 25th minute, was born from a sequence of touches that started shortly before the central circle and that made the ball circulate through a good part of the Pascual Guerrero field before Adrián Ramos touched it to the center to Carlos Darwin Quintero and then he enabled Cristian Barrios, who finished with a left-footed cross to beat goalkeeper Kevin Mier.

America improved its work 22 minutes later. The sequence was 38 passes, starting from their field and moving Nacional’s defense, to end in the same way, Quintero’s pass to the right and Barrios’ left-footed shot to the other post.

Nacional, which had been outmatched in the first half, advanced in search of a discount. And he found the discount thanks to a penalty from Franco Leys to Eric Ramírez. Álvaro Angulo was in charge of collecting it and goalkeeper Jorge Soto stopped him, but on the rebound, the winger scored 2-1.

There were 12 minutes left plus the replacement, and when it was thought that the game could reach a tie, it was América who got excited and turned the match into a rout: Edwin Cardona, who had entered on fire and hit a ball against the post, launched a cross so that Víctor Ibarbo, at 88, scored 3-1.

América gained confidence and continued to go forward, and Barrios had the option to score again, but goalkeeper Mier knocked him down. Penalty called. Cardona did not fail and in the fourth minute of addition he transformed the game into a rout that fills Lucas González and his team with confidence and that smells like a completed cycle on the green.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

