Glory and cup identity are two qualities that define América de Cali, one of the pioneering teams in Colombian Professional Soccer that has managed to mark an era since its foundation in 1927.

Sport creation and identity

The historical name of cali america arose from an uninteresting comment by a Uruguayan in 1924, 3 years later, on February 13, 1927, Benjamin Urrea He decided together with other partners to found one of the most prestigious teams in the country.

For several years the team from Cali played in the amateur tournaments of Valle del Cauca and from other regions where he was invited. It was not until 1948 when he played his first professional match against Independiente Medellín at Pascual Guerrero; Total joy for the fans who left satisfied with the 4-0.

But the decade of the 50s was difficult for the cast from Cali, who failed to be the protagonist of the first professional tournaments.

Golden age

At the head of the ‘red devils’, the paisa doctor won seven stars.

The red devils had to wait more than 30 years to be able to shout champion for the first time in their history: it was in 1979 under the direction of Gabriel Ocho Uribe that the American team managed to embroider the first star on its shield.

The birth of a new decade allowed América de Cali to dominate the FPC from start to finish; With figures like Julio César Falcioni, Roberto Cabañas and Ricardo ‘el Tigre’ Gareca, the club was crowned five-time champion of Colombia, winning the titles from 1982 to 1986.

Besides, in 1985 he managed to reach his first Copa Libertadores final by the hand of ‘Médico’ Ochoa, but could not stay with continental glory after losing in the penalty shootout with Argentinos Juniors.

The history of the Colombian club became bitter again two years later, in 1985 América arrived as a candidate to lift the long-awaited cup, but on its way it crossed Penarol from Uruguay who beat scarlet in the tiebreaker match.

New setback in Copa Libertadores

América was one of the dominant teams in Colombia, their titles in 1990, 1992 and 1997 They placed it as one of the most winning teams in Colombian Professional Soccer.

But in the international arena, the América de Cali failed to end that losing streak he had and lost a Copa Libertadores final again, this time against River Plate of Argentina at the stadium Monumental de Núñez in 1996.

The new millennium arrived with another star, the cast from Valle del Cauca who, led by Jaime de la Pava, was crowned the best in the country in 2000. In 2002, the short tournament was born in Colombia, América de Cali was the first champion of the country under this format; would be crowned champion again in the Completion of 2008.

a historical stain

América wants to return to victory to regain ground in the Colombian soccer relegation table.

America began to experience the worst crisis in its history from 2010, the club’s accounts were ‘broken’ and the managers came and went, leaving a club adrift that in 2012 he consumed the descent to Category B of the FPC.

The fans had to wait 4 years to see their team again in the highest category of Colombia, it was in 2016 when the club was promoted by the coach Hernan Torreswho created a devastating team that had to suffer until the end.

After his years in B, America began to recover little by little and in 2019, after several years of sadness and disappointment, he once again shouted champion in the FPC under the leadership of Alexandre Guimaraes.

A year later, in the times of Covid-19, the red devils once again embroidered a new star on their shield after winning their fifteenth title in the Colombian League.

