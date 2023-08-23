The women’s team of América de Cali is in the community of Madrid (Spain), where they will play The Women’s Cup tournament, with Milan from Italy as their first rival this Wednesday at 11:00 am, Colombia time.

América de Cali wants the title

Catalina Usme celebrates América’s first goal in the final against Cali. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME

Escarlar coach Carlos Hernández and player Catalia Usme were at the press conferencewhere the organization told details of the contest that also has as guests the teams River Plate, from Argentina, and Atlético de Madrid, where the Colombian Leicy Santos also plays.

Hernández highlighted the American virtues, of putting the ball on the ground, taking advantage of the talent of the players, always trying to score and compete in the best way, leaving nothing to chance but offering a show.

Captain Catalina Usme from Alcalá de Henares stressed that The way to have a well-structured women’s league in Colombia depends on the sum of wills, beyond the mere announcement by President Gustavo Petro to invest eight billion pesos. He also called the attention of the clubs so that they take a firm step, set up the teams, be competitive, so that the private company invests and they can have a championship all year round.

(Kid Valderrama attacks Kylian Mbappé: “I hope that one day he will say: ‘apologies”).

Mauricio Ganz, Milan coach, stated that he knows his rival America, who are strong, fast, with players from the national team and it will be a pleasure to face them. Next to her was the midfielder Christy Grimshaw, who thanked The Women’s Cup, because it is another opportunity to be seen and to continue to strengthen women’s football.

The Women’s Cup

In Europe, summer is just a few weeks away, however, the synthetic field in Alcalá de Henares will be hot to experience the confrontation of the Americans against the Milanese. Tickets at thewomenscup.world. For Colombia, the transmission rights are held by Win Sports.

Matches on Wednesday August 23



6:00 pm (Esp) 11:00 am (Col) – América de Cali vs AC Milan

9:00 pm (Esp) 2:00 pm (Col) – River Plate of Argentina vs Atlético de Madrid, of Spain.

Saturday August 26



6:00 pm (Esp) 11:00 am (Col) – Losing teams for 3rd and 4th place.

9:00 pm (Esp) 2:00 pm (Col) – Winning teams for 1st and 2nd place.

EDGAR ALFONSO AROCA CAMPOS

FOR THE TIME

@Arocavox

More news