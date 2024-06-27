America from Cali He is determined to have a good season and return to being a protagonist in Colombian football, under the technical direction of Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva.

The scarlet team began its transfer season and is very active in the transfer market.

This Wednesday night he announced a high-class reinforcement with the hiring of the player Éder Álvarez Balanta.

“Éder Álvarez Balanta joins to reinforce the scarlet midfield, the player, trained at River Plate in Argentina and with extensive experience in the , has stood out in Basel (Switzerland), Schalke 04 (Germany) and Bruges (Belgium) “, says América in its X account.

Furthermore, he asks himself: “First time playing in Colombia, Éder?”

Balanta’s career

Defender Eder Balanta was champion with Bruges of Belgium, one of the first leagues to end the season. The defender renewed his contract with the club. Photo:Balanta’s Instagram Share

Álvarez Balanta is 31 years old and arrives in America after accumulating great international experience.

In Colombia he played for Academia Compensar, in the Second Division, and for the Bogotá Youth Team in 2010, winning multiple Colombian titles.

Without making his professional debut in Colombia, in February 2011 he went to try out for River Plate in Argentina where he began to climb until he reached the first team.

He made his debut against Racing in the 2-0 victory of his corresponding team for the eighth round of the 2013 Final Tournament. Two rounds later he scored his first official goal against Godoy Cruz

Éder Álvarez Balanta (left) in action against PSG. Photo:Efe Share

On July 14, 2016, the transfer of the defender to the Fussballclub Basel in Switzerland was made official for an estimated value of 4 million dollars for 80% of his transfer.

On September 2, 2019, his signing for Club Brugge of the Belgian First Division was made official until 2022.

On November 7, 2013, he would have his first call-up to the Colombian national team by technical director José Pékerman for the friendlies against Belgium and the Netherlands.

On May 13, 2014, he was included by coach Pékerman in the preliminary list of 30 players with a view to the 2014 Soccer World Cup.24 Finally, he was selected in the final list of 23 players.

The other player who could reach the scarlet box is Duvan Vergaraaccording to press reports in Cali.

