América de Cali announces its star signing

cali america announced this Friday the star hiring for 2023, it is about Charles Darwin Quinterowho comes from soccer USA.

The presentation was made by the American club through its social networks, with a video in one of the emblematic places of the city of Cali, such as the hill of Saint Anthony, by the northwest of the Valle del Cauca capital.

At the end of the video, the striker’s first words were: “hello, I’m Darwin Quintero and I’m happy, because I’ve come to defend the colors that make my heart beat. Let’s go bitch!”

Repatriate

Quintero came to professional soccer in 2005 with the tolimathen went to Krylia Sovetov of Russia.



The skilled striker returned to Colombiathe Deportivo Pereira, where he gave way to Mexican soccer with Santos Laguna and Americaand lastly in United States with Minnesota United FC and Houston Dynamo.

In the last season in North American soccer he played 28 games, scored 8 goals and gave 2 assists.

🇦🇹 He came to wear the colors that make his heart beat… ❤️‍🔥 👹 👹 ☑️ pic.twitter.com/FyrxuKhxls — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) December 23, 2022

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Soccer Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15