Saturday, December 24, 2022
América de Cali announces its star signing

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
Cali America

America vs. Grass on date 19 of the League.

America vs. Grass on date 19 of the League.

The Valle del Cauca team continues to build for 2023.

cali america announced this Friday the star hiring for 2023, it is about Charles Darwin Quinterowho comes from soccer USA.

The presentation was made by the American club through its social networks, with a video in one of the emblematic places of the city of Cali, such as the hill of Saint Anthony, by the northwest of the Valle del Cauca capital.

(Not to be missed, this was the best goal of the World Cup in Qatar, okay?)
(Lionel Messi breaks down in tears for heartbreaking Argentine story: emotional video)

At the end of the video, the striker’s first words were: “hello, I’m Darwin Quintero and I’m happy, because I’ve come to defend the colors that make my heart beat. Let’s go bitch!”

Repatriate

Quintero came to professional soccer in 2005 with the tolimathen went to Krylia Sovetov of Russia.

The skilled striker returned to Colombiathe Deportivo Pereira, where he gave way to Mexican soccer with Santos Laguna and Americaand lastly in United States with Minnesota United FC and Houston Dynamo.

In the last season in North American soccer he played 28 games, scored 8 goals and gave 2 assists.
(Dibu Martínez reveals his secret on penalties against France: 'Shit… everything') (Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?)

Juan Andres Arias Arias
Soccer Correspondent
Cali
On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

