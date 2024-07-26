The capitalization of América de Cali by the business group CALTAC went through several moments of uncertainty that finally came to an end without any white smoke. Tulio Gomez, majority shareholder, confirmed in a statement that negotiations broke down due to uncertainty in the process.

On social media, the club’s largest shareholder stated on Wednesday that, because CALTAC did not comply with the verification process requirements, negotiations would be closed and no new investors would come to the scarlet team.

Thus, the possibility of the club receiving an investment of around 40 million dollars disappeared.

“We have made an agreement with a fund to capitalize América, to be debt-free and to invest in top players to fight for the title every year and to be a protagonist in the Copa Libertadores. It is not easy, but with cash flow things are easier,” Gomez previously told EL TIEMPO, enthusiastic about the deal.

However, since the announcement everything has been shrouded in suspicion by fans and public opinion. Although Gómez had confirmed the new partnership, the origin of the new company that would come to Colombian football was still unclear.

The little that is known about the company is that it belonged to the Italian-Venezuelan brothers Jose Antonio and Carlos Recinewho were willing to capitalize the club to the point of even obtaining a majority stake.

“Depending on the capitalization, my percentage will drop from 92.4% to 49, 50 or 60%,” said Gomez when he announced the deal. They were also going to take over the presidency of the board of directors of the institution, in place of Marcela Gomez, the daughter of the current majority shareholder.

But something didn’t smell right about this operation and the manager finally prevented the deal from going ahead.

The background led Gómez to stop the business. Carlos Recine was arrested in October 2016 for fraud in Caracas, where he appeared as an investor in Spika Tech, a company based in Spain, of which there was no record.

Recine also called himself the owner of AIG Privat Bank, when in fact this company belongs to AIG, an American financial corporation.

Now, on their official networks and those of the team, it was confirmed that CALTAC did not pass filters and, in this way, they would attack the financial transparency of América de Cali.

“The potential investor has not met the requirements established by the organization,” the leader said in his statement.

The club, for its part, announced the decision to break relations with the Venezuelan group. “We would like to inform you that the protocols of the Comprehensive System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (SIPLAFT) have shown that it is impossible to continue with the negotiation.”

Thus the possibility of capitalization collapsed, but the scarlet leadership stepped on safe ground before advancing a process that was not clear and had many shadows.

