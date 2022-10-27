Palmeiras of Brazil defeated America de Cali 1-0 in the second semifinal of the Women’s Copa Libertadores 2022, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in the city of Quito in Ecuador. The Americans could not develop their game well and in the end they could not tie it, to reach the final of the maximum continental contest.

The commitment from the beginning had the intensity of both teams to take control of the ball and then reach the opposite goal with danger.

The first clear opportunity was for the red devils, where Catalina Usme assisted Heidy Mosquera, who finished off a cross and passed very close to goalkeeper Jully Luciano’s right upright.

At minute 8, the Brazilians reacted with Ariadina Alves, she took the ball in the rival field, she was able to finish off without pressure from mid-distance, Natalia Girado managed to deflect it and in the end she hit the American goal posts twice.

The verdão continued to have more dominance and they had another shot, but this time crossed with Beatriz Zaneratto, who cleared the goalkeeper Giraldo.

At 28 minutes, América took a short corner kick, Diana Ospina shot from the edge of the area and the goalkeeper Luciano had to force herself to send her back to the corner. Eight minutes later, the Valle del Cauca women had to make the first substitution due to injury. He came out with knee pain Mariana Muñoz and Wendy Bonilla entered.

Around 55 minutes, the verdão built a good sequence of passes, which ended with a center by Byanca Alves from the left side and ariadine appeared between the unmarked red defenders to head the partial 1-0.

América had no reaction and Palmeiras continued looking for a new score to be able to close the match. At minute 64, Adailma Da Silva had a free kick shot, but it went wide. Then the red devils reacted with Wendy, who tried from mid-range, but also went wide.

The team from the city of Sao Paulo had two clear chances. First with Byanca, who was rejected by the goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo and then Andressa Cavalari, who went over the horizontal of the goal. In the final minutes the Scarlets tried, but they were not clear in the final meters of the field, with which the game ended 1-0 in favor of the Brazilians.

The next match for América de Cali in the Copa Libertadores Femenina 2022 will be for third and fourth place against Deportivo Cali, next Friday at 2 pm That same day, Boca Juniors of Argentina will face the final against Palmeiras. Both duels will be at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

