Friday, April 1, 2022
América de Cali already has the temporary replacement of Juan Carlos Osorio ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2022
in Sports
Adrian Ramos

AdriÃ¡n Ramos celebrates the goal of America in Palmaseca.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Adrián Ramos celebrates América’s goal in Palmaseca.

The team announced the DT in charge of immediate games.

This Thursday, after several comings and goings, Juan Carlos Osorio ceased to be the coach of América de Cali.

As confirmed by EL TIEMPO, at 5:35 pm, the coach and the directors of the scarlet team reached an agreement that formalized the departure of DT Risaralandese.

See also  Juan Carlos Osorio: the chain of errors that puts him in the crosshairs in America

América, in the same statement in which it reported that Osorio will not continue, gave the name of the club’s coach for the immediate games.

(You may be interested in: ‘Juan Carlos Osorio to the National Team’ and the memes of his departure from America).

The ‘interim’ DT of America

America vs. Bucaramanga

Carlos Sierra (center), in a celebration of America.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, after a decision made by mutual agreement, and an effort by both parties, the contractual relationship with the strategist Juan Carlos Osorio was terminated. We wish you successes in your professional career”America pointed out in its brief statement.

“Pompilio Páez will lead the team in the match against Millonarios corresponding to Date 14 of the BetPlay League 2022-1”complemented the club.

Everything indicates that, among the pack of candidates to replace Osorio, Harold Rivera, former Santa Fe, would be the most likely. However, other press versions point to the former Uruguayan soccer player Paolo Montero as the one called to occupy the position.

See also  F2 | Calan Williams is Trident's first name for 2022

SPORTS

