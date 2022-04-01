América de Cali already has the temporary replacement of Juan Carlos Osorio ready

This Thursday, after several comings and goings, Juan Carlos Osorio ceased to be the coach of América de Cali.

As confirmed by EL TIEMPO, at 5:35 pm, the coach and the directors of the scarlet team reached an agreement that formalized the departure of DT Risaralandese.

América, in the same statement in which it reported that Osorio will not continue, gave the name of the club’s coach for the immediate games.

The ‘interim’ DT of America

Carlos Sierra (center), in a celebration of America. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, after a decision made by mutual agreement, and an effort by both parties, the contractual relationship with the strategist Juan Carlos Osorio was terminated. We wish you successes in your professional career”America pointed out in its brief statement.

“Pompilio Páez will lead the team in the match against Millonarios corresponding to Date 14 of the BetPlay League 2022-1”complemented the club.

Everything indicates that, among the pack of candidates to replace Osorio, Harold Rivera, former Santa Fe, would be the most likely. However, other press versions point to the former Uruguayan soccer player Paolo Montero as the one called to occupy the position.

