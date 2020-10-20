America: Republican Senator David Pardew has mocked the Democratic Party’s Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris by taking her name wrong. After this, angry supporters tweeted one after another from the hashtags ‘My Name is’ and ‘I Stand with Kamala’ on Twitter. After which the hashtag got trampled on sight.

Video of the events viral on social media

It is being told that Pardew was constantly mocking Harris for knowing his name wrongly during the rally. Pardew said at the rally for Harris that Kah-mah-la? Kah-mah-la don’t know what the name is, after which the people present in the rally started laughing. At the same time, the video of this entire incident went viral on social media.

Senator David Perdue of Georgia talking about the first Black woman to be on a national ticket. pic.twitter.com/4fVylBJgdA

— Robert Costa (@costareports) October 17, 2020

ट्विटर पर परद्यू के खिलाफ लोगों में दिखा गुस्सा

कमला हैरिस के पक्ष में उतरे लोगों ने ट्विटर पर उनका सर्मथन दिखाते हुए हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल कर परद्यू के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई. तादाद में ‘माय नेम इज’ हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल कर लोगों ने परद्यू के इस तरह के बरताव को निंदनीय बताया. एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अमित जनी व्यक्ति जो बाइडन कैंपेन से जुड़े हुए है उन्होंने ‘माय नेम इज’ हैशटैग की शुरुआत की.

#MyNameIs Elizabeth Rosalina Guzmán. I am proud of my Latinx heritage and proud to have found my American Dream. My son told me we had to return to Peru because Donald Trump didn’t like people who spoke Spanish, so I ran for office to show him that Guzmán is an American name! pic.twitter.com/6RkPkTey7M

— Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Majid M. Padellan. Majid means “glorious” in Arabic. It is a Muslim name that I didn’t really appreciate as a kid, because people couldn’t pronounce it and teased me about it. On November 3rd, we’ll vote out the nasty, moronic racists and enjoy a GLORIOUS win.

— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 18, 2020

#MyNameIs Linh Thuy Nguyen. Linh, meaning spirit, soul from Sino-Vietnamese. My dad wanted a traditional name for me to honor our lineage & where we came from. Name pronunciation, and taking the time to do it right, emphasizes safety & belonging, and is a sign of respect. https://t.co/GF5zY2XLBG

— Linh Nguyen (@l4nguyen) October 17, 2020

वहीं, ट्विटर पर परद्यू के खिलाफ किये जा रहे ट्वीट को लेकर उनके प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि वो किसी भी तरीके से किसी का मजाक नहीं उड़ा रहे थे, उन्हें वाकई हैरिस के नाम में कंफ्यूजन हो गया था. और ये पहली बार नहीं है कि किसी को उनके नाम में कंफ्यूजन हुआ हो.

यह भी पढ़ें.

7 महीने के बाद सऊदी अरब ने खोली पवित्र मक्का मस्जिद, कोरोना महामारी के चलते हुई थी बंद

पाकिस्तान: नवाज शरीफ के दामाद सफदर अवान गिरफ्तार, बेटी मरियम ने इमरान सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में लिया था भाग