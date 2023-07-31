America couldn’t beat Pasto at Pascual Guerrero: relive the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Facundo Suárez celebrates América’s winning goal.
Santiago Saldarriaga. TIME
Facundo Suárez celebrates the winning goal for América.
They met this Sunday in the third matchday of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the week for the America it has not been the best. The defeat at home against Atlético Nacional, for the Cup, left more doubts, despite what the previous duels were. Lots of possession, but the scarlets failed to manage the advantage they had gained and the points slipped away towards the end, with a 1-1 draw against Pasto at Pascual Guerrero.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#America #couldnt #beat #Pasto #Pascual #Guerrero #relive #minute #minute
Leave a Reply