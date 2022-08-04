Almost a month after its closure, the Liga MX transfer market continues at full speed. According to numerous journalistic reports, Club América and Ajax reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of Jorge Sánchez. According to recent reports, another element of the Eagles could leave the Nest in the following hours in the direction of the Old Continent.
The Kery News portal indicated that a team from Poland would be very interested in adding Santiago Naveda to their ranks. According to this report, the club interested in taking the azulcrema youth squad is Miedz Legnica and the signing of the youth would be a direct request from coach Wojciech Lobodzinski. Negotiations with America would already be advanced, although nothing has been closed yet.
Initially, the portal revealed that the initial offer of the Polish team amounted to a figure close to 2 million, but in an update, the reporter Kery Ruiz mentioned that the proposal is much lower. So far the negotiations are ongoing and there is still no official position on the part of the Mexican club.
The 21-year-old footballer has lost prominence with the Coapa team after suffering a serious injury. He is currently not considered by Fernando Ortiz to have minutes in the first team. For the Argentine coach, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos and Richard Sánchez go before the youth squad.
Due to this reason, Naveda has been sent to play with the under-20 team this season and has played very few minutes with the first team in the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX. Given the lack of minutes in the Eagles, the option of leaving for Poland could be a good alternative to continue his growth.
