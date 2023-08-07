América practically played at home in El Campín, with close to 16,000 red fans in the stands, but could not decipher La Equidad’s approach, the owner of the house according to the calendar of the Dimayor. The game ended 1-1 and the feeling that remained is that the reds still have defensive cracks that the rival did not take advantage of, due to a lack of forcefulness.

Lucas González, the DT of America, knows that he still has a lot of work ahead of him: “The team still doesn’t play well, not the way we want to play, we’re a long way from playing the way we want to play, for that you need time, you need games, you need to find key interactions between players and we’re going to win that”, said the DT at a press conference.

The reds had resolved relatively quickly what seemed most complicated, finding the advantage against a team that has historically defended itself well. At minute 30, Facundo Ezequiel Suárez scored with a header after a charge from Jader Quiñones.

Facundo Suárez celebrates America's goal.
Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

However, La Equidad took advantage of the passivity of the América defense to make several touches around the area before scoring 1-1, two minutes after Suárez’s goal. Francisco Chaverra reached the far post to finish off a good low cross from Joan Sebastián Castro.

After the draw, América had much more time on the ball, but it was La Equidad that had the best options to take the lead. At least, this time the coach could already count on two natural central defenders, Kevin Andrade and the rookie Joyce Ossa, but a lot of synchronization is still missing.

“Today (Sunday) we come here and we feel like locals. However, we don’t play normally here, so the height hits them because this city is not easy”, González was honest.

“Training is one thing and matches are another, because it even influences the emotional state of the players. The team is going to improve, we are very critical of ourselves”, added.

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The good news for América is that they still haven’t lost in the League, with one win and two draws, one of them as a visitor. He will have a long week to work and think about Medellín, his next rival, on Sunday, and then, to turn around the round of 16 series of the Copa Colombia against Nacional, the only defeat of the semester, but one that hurt a lot.

