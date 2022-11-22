Tuesday, November 22, 2022
América could not land in Pasto: group B match in doubt

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

America vs. Grass
Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda, THE TIME

The scarlet box had difficulties reaching its destination, for Tuesday’s game.

During this Monday, cali america tried to travel by air to the city of Pasto, to face the fourth game of homer B of the BetPlay Dimayor II-2022 League, but they were unsuccessful on the three occasions they tried, due to the weather conditions that the airport presented Antonio Narino de Pasto.

Regarding the situation, the scarlet club released the following statement:

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, as planned, this morning our team arrived at the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón Airport and boarded flight AV 9295 bound for the city of Pasto.”

“Due to adverse weather conditions, the plane made two unsuccessful landing attempts at the Antonio Nariño Airport. Faced with this situation, the aircraft returned to Cali to refuel and returned to Pasto; However, on the second opportunity, the crew was unable to visualize the landing strip and, prioritizing the integrity of all the passengers on board, made the decision to return to the capital of Valle del Cauca.”

In the end they made the decision to return definitively to the capital of Valle del Cauca: “after a harrowing and exhausting journey for our players and coaching staff, the plane finally landed in Cali at 6:30 pm and awaits solutions to resolve the situation without affecting it. Computer Performance”.

At the moment, the club is waiting for Dimayor to decide whether to change the match schedule or to be able to start the trip in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the day of the match, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Juan Andres Arias Arias
Soccer Correspondent
Cali
On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

