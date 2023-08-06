After physical discomfort prior to the duel against the Chicago Fire team, Henry Martín did not appear at said meeting and hours later, after carrying out the appropriate studies, it was detected that the Mexican has a tear in his right calf. The injury is small, but poor treatment can complicate it, which is why the Coapa nest team will have the Mexican striker off the field for at least 25 days.
Henry’s loss is not a minor issue within América, although it is true that the club has the presence of the most complete offender in Mexico in the figure of Julián Quiñones, the Colombian performs more comfortably when he has a partner around, since He usually takes the ball further back and with greater ease and less mark. Now, the capital team does not have a significant change within the squad for Martín, therefore, the idea of moving on the closing of the market for another ‘9’ is not ruled out.
América knocked on the doors of the young Mexicans, Martínez Dupuy and Teun Wilke weeks ago, but they have not been successful. Now the least desired has happened, they lost Martín and there is no replacement in the squad because the presence of the famous “mozumbito” is not to Jardine’s liking. Today the board will assess the option of moving towards the signing of a striker who accepts a substitute role, remembering that in addition to the return of Henry, America is close to having the returns of Diego Valdés and Jonathan Rodríguez, for which the decision has that is well meditated.
#America #replacement #Henry #Martín
