The market is not closed for America, at least as far as departures are concerned. The one with the most options to leave right now is Brian Rodríguez, the winger with an offer from Fiorentina, he has a substitute role in the squad, unlike other players with offers.
Thus, his entourage puts pressure on the board to accept the offer from the Serie A team and it seems that the club could give the green light to the transfer, so much so that it is already analyzing who will be the direct replacement for the winger who arrived from LAFC.
More news about the transfer market
Fernando Esquivel assures that in Coapa they could move in the market to obtain an international replacement, however, both the board and the coaching staff understand that they have a player on the squad who can fill the gap without the need for investment, Salvador Reyes. The Mexican, although a winger by nature, has the sporting potential to perform as a winger, and in fact he started the semester in that area and with a couple of goals. Given this, Jardine considers a scheme with Julián Quiñones as the starting winger, Jonathan Rodríguez as substitute and Reyes himself the third in the race.
Last week the noise began in Coapa regarding the future of the squad. Santiago Baños himself confirmed that América had several offers from Europe on the table to release several of its best players, however, to this day the club's board of directors is resisting the millions, as they continue with the intention of giving him continuity to the bulk of the squad, which is why they could unilaterally retain more than one.
