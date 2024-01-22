🚨🦅 While the operation for Brian Rodríguez to Fiorentina progresses, in America there is confidence in Salvador Reyes.

If the Uruguayan's departure is finalized and the dates are given, the arrival of reinforcement will be evaluated.

At the moment, Chava would compete for that position as MI/EI.

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 20, 2024