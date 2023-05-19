It is no secret to anyone that there is a good relationship between Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Grupo Orlegi, and Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Club América. In recent years, both presidents have negotiated the sale of Atlas and Santos players destined for the ranks of the country’s capital, and it has also been Emilio who has given Alejandro sports control of the Mexican team. The last joint movement is the partnership between Sporting de Gijón and the eagles team.
The movement is not that complex to understand. Sporting wants América to send their youthful talents to the Gijón squad, who in this way would have interesting reinforcements, while the whole of the capital would see their profit reflected in the sporting growth of their talents. The first confirmed militant is Franco Rossano Erchuk, a 17-year-old who has little weight in the first team, however, the next to leave will be a man with ‘Tano’ plans.
The player is Estaban Lozano, a 20-year-old striker who is in very good condition both physically and technically and who would not look down on this interesting opportunity. However, in 90min We inform you that the man from the Tri sub-23 team has options to be part of the star squad next summer, because if Federico Viñas leaves, Fernando Ortiz considered him the natural replacement. Therefore, Esteban must assess what is the best next step.
