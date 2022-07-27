The eagles of America are not having a good time. Beyond the competitive game they played against Real Madrid, the team has several games without finding victory, in addition, their level of play is well below what they showed at the end of the previous semester after the arrival of Fernando Ortiz.
So unstable is the present of the Coapa team that the departure of the coaching staff begins to be speculated. América requires an immediate recovery and would seek to solve this problem by finding solutions in the market, where Las Águilas could still close a signing for the current tournament despite how advanced it is.
According to information from Julio Ibañez of TUDN, those from Coapa could move their chips to finalize the arrival of Brian Rodríguez, Uruguayan winger of LAFC, who has lost prominence after the arrival of the last reinforcements to the capital team and who could add to a offensive that is not quite fine like that of America. This signing depends entirely on the departure of Jorge Meré, a Spanish central defender who does not even train with the team and who should free up his place as a non-born in Mexico so that the Uruguayan winger can arrive.
#América #reinforced #season #signing #Brian #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply