A year and a half after leaving Club América, Guido Rodriguez could continue to bring joy to the institution, because in addition to being a key piece in the achievement of the title in the Opening 2018 Against Cruz Azul, the azulcremas coffers could now be the cause of a very strong monetary income.
In January 2020 America received around 4 million euros fixed by his transfer to Real Betis, plus another large percentage subject to the performance of Guido in the Sevillian box; but this agreement was only for the 70% of your letter, in accordance with The Uncheck, in Spain.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Even since March 2021, reports came from the Iberian country that indicated a possible insistence by Betis to buy the rest of the letter from America, since the Argentine midfielder already had an interest over other clubs in Europe.
The best Liga MX players who are playing the Copa América
He started another edition of the Copa América, where there are several Mexican footballers with their respective squads. Here the most outstanding elements.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
If Arturo Vidal wants to play for America, the club must do everything to fulfill it
America must do the necessary work to sign Arturo Vidal in the future
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Now with the start of the summer market prior to the 2021-2022 season, the interest of the Arsenal England returned with everything for the South American team and according to the newspaper The Sun, the Gunners would be willing to pay 80 million euros by River Plate youth squad.
In the event of that multimillionaire and stratospheric transfer, Betis would retain 56 million euros in their offices –not despicable–; while Club América would be credited with 24 million euros, product of a good negotiation with the Spanish team.
This figure would be higher than what they have entered by players like Agustín Marchesín, Matheus Uribe, Edson Álvarez Y Diego lainez, the last major transfers from the Eagles to the European market and could even mean the possibility of facing a major transfer in the summer.
We will have to wait for the negotiations between Betis and the interested clubs and the terms in which a possible operation is carried out, since the variables for performance, terms and titles usually enter into the agreements and the money hardly falls directly.
For more than Carlos Alberto Pérez, Also follow him on Twitter as @CarlosAlbertoPG!
Leave a Reply