America: Coronavirus cases reach 27 million

Confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus that causes (Covid 19-) in the United States increased by 0.2 percent, to reach 27 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The increase at the national level was less than the average increase over the past week, which is 0.4 percent.

The state of California recorded the largest number of confirmed cases of the virus, with 3.22 million infections, an increase of 0.2 percent, compared to the same time the previous day.

The state of Vermont witnessed a 1.1 percent increase in the number of cases compared to the same time yesterday, with a total of 13,46 cases.

California witnessed the largest number of deaths announced during the past 24 hours, with the number of deaths reaching 135.