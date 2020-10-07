America: The corona virus is steadily increasing its enclosure inside the White House. After Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump were infected, the president’s biggest official has been found positive. Corona is confirmed in Donald Trump’s senior adviser and high military officer Stephen Miller. After the recent case of infection inside the White House, the corona virus population has increased to 10.

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller has himself confirmed to be infected with Corona. He said in a statement, “For the past five days, I have been working in self-isolation and by staying away. My report continued to be negative in the corona investigation of every day till Monday, but today I have been found positive on Tuesday. That’s why I’m in quarantine. “

Amidst the spread of corona virus, the White House on Tuesday released a revised guideline on health and safety for staff. In which it was stated, “After the results of the President and the First Lady are positive, all staff are advised to wear Personal Protective Equipment Kit. Besides this, there is also the need to continue the necessary safety measures.” Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, is a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence. He was also caught by the Corona virus in May. However, during treatment, she became healthy by defeating the corona virus.

It is said that in July Stephen Miller’s 97-year-old grandmother died due to intricacies of Kovid-19. However, at that time the White House denied reports of his death from Kovid-19. But on the White House’s statement, Miller’s uncle presented a death certificate. In which the cause of his death was stated to be ‘breathlessness’ and Kovid-19. Miller, who has written speeches for the US president, is identified as a tough-guy in connection with migrants.

