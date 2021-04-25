According to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, cases of the emerging coronavirus in …

The United States registered an increase of 0.2% in 24 hours. The past, bringing the total number to 32 million cases.

The increase at the national level was similar to the average daily increase recorded last week, which is 0.2%.

The largest number of confirmed cases has been recorded so far in California, with 73.3 million cases, slightly higher than the same time the previous day.

The state of Delaware recorded a 0.6% increase in the number of cases of corona in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 102,927 cases.

Florida also witnessed the largest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with 116 deaths.