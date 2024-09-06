🚨🦅 America continues working on the search for that last reinforcement.

As has been commented in @365scoresMXthe priority is a “reinforcement of European profile” and either a market opportunity (low cost or Free Agent).

It is unlikely to be a “bombshell” like some… pic.twitter.com/LecNNguHBv

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) September 5, 2024