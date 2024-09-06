The Club América board of directors has the clock ticking to close their last reinforcement for the 2024 Apertura Tournament, with the multiple losses they have had, they are looking for a left winger who offers more variants to the lineups. André Jardine and they want a low-profile signing from the Old Continent who arrives as a free agent or at a low cost.
Various media have reported that there are options for footballers such as José Luis Rodríguez, Iván Cavaleiro or Jovane Cabral They have been offered, however, they are only options that the management has in its deck, but they want to choose the best option so they hope to take advantage of the best market opportunity.
In the case of Jose Luis Rodriguezwho plays in the Red Star From Belgrade, it is mentioned that America would have made an offer for his services, but it has practically been ruled out.
While, with Ivan Cavaleiro Things are different since he recently finished his contract with the Lille from France and is looking for a team, since the French team decided not to renew his contract, so the Portuguese player could arrive as a free agent.
Another option is the Cape Verdean Jovane Cabral. who has not had the desired activity with the Sporting from Portugal and could seek a new adventure in Mexican soccer.
The deadline for the blue-cream board to sign its last reinforcement is before September 14. The only thing that is certain so far is that the player who will fill the position of Untrained in Mexico left vacant by the Chilean central defender Igor Lichnovsky He will come from European football and will play as a left winger.
