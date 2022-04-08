William Ochoa He is the trusted goalkeeper of the Mexican national team and at the club level he has a long career in Mexican soccer as a youth player for Club América and abroad where he set foot on European soil playing in France, Spain and Belgium with the AC Ajaccio, Malaga CF, Granada CF Y Standard Liège.
However, after his second stage in the Nest and at 36 years of age, the door of the Eagles begins to worry in the long term and for some moments it was doubted if ‘Paco Memo’ should continue in the long term.
According to information revealed on the radio show, super goal conducted by David Medrano Y Raymundo Gonzalezindicated that the Americanist team was interested in the Atlas goalkeeper, Camilo Vargasand in response the rojinegros hurried with the renewal of the Colombian until 2026, adding a termination clause of 7 million dollarsin case any team wanted to get him out of the hole.
The red and black team sought to secure the services of the 33-year-old goalkeeper who was recently champion with them. However, the Eagles of America would be looking at William Ochoagiven that signing Camilo under these conditions it is very unlikely.
For his part, the Mexican goalkeeper signed until December 2022 with the American team, that is to say that he is close to concluding his bond and so far there has been no information about the renewal, since there has been talk of a possible exit of the player to the championship North American, however, it is possible that his future will be known before the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
