Club América is seeking to get rid of some foreign soccer players in order to comply with the Liga MX regulations. Currently, the Águilas exceed the maximum number of players not trained in Mexico, despite the fact that they have already parted ways with Nicolás Benedetti, who was sold to Mazatlán FC.
After several tournaments with declining performance, Bruno Valdez will be the next foreign player to leave the ranks of the Coapa team. According to the most recent reports, the departure of the Paraguayan central defender is imminent.
The 30-year-old defender, who arrived at América in July 2016 from Cerro Porteño, could return to his country’s league or join a Brazilian team, according to information from different media.
During his time as a player for América, Valdez played a total of 227 games and scored 27 goals, making him the top-scoring defender in the history of the capital team. The Paraguayan lifted the 2018 Apertura title, the 2019 Clausura MX Cup and the 2019 Champion of Champions.
Through social networks, Bruno Valdez practically confirmed his departure from the Coapa team, since he responded to a publication by Andrés Vaca, in which the narrator pointed out that it was a good decision to get rid of the Guarani defender.
“I hope they don’t take too long with you, because you leave a lot to be desired Vaca! 🤙🏽 I’m sure you know what a player adds or subtracts in a locker room! Blessings (sic)”
– Bruno Valdez on Twitter
Jorge Meré, a Spanish defender who arrived at the Águilas in January 2022, is also expected to leave the team’s ranks in the coming weeks to be able to free up another place as a foreigner.
