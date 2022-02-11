“Repeated attacks in the past several weeks have damaged civilians and civilian infrastructure, undermined international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Yemen conflict, and threaten the more than 70,000 American citizens living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Saudi Arabia”.

He added, “The Houthis have chosen a dangerous pattern of increasingly aggressive and arbitrary actions against Yemenis, Yemen’s neighbors, and the international community. I repeat what President Joe Biden said to King Salman bin Abdulaziz yesterday about the United States’ commitment to support the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”.

The statement stressed that “the United States and the international community continue to urge de-escalation of the conflict, and that the parties must sit at the negotiating table to work together and support the new, more inclusive, UN-led peace process.”