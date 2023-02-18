“This week, the first Ukrainian battalion completed a joint military exercise on the M2 Bradley combat vehicle in the Grafenfuer region in Germany,” Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said in a statement.“.

The United States has agreed to provide Ukraine with more than 100 Bradley armored vehicles, armed with automatic cannons and also capable of firing anti-tank missiles, as Ukrainian forces are expected to launch a counterattack against Russian forces in the coming months..

“Some 635 Ukrainians have completed a training period that lasted approximately five weeks, covering basic tasks for soldiers“.

He pointed out that a field artillery battalion began training two weeks ago, and two other battalions are scheduled to join them next week.

The United States announced the expanded training program at the end of last year, after it had begun preparing Ukrainian soldiers to use different weapon systems and promised to provide them to Kiev..

This program marks a return to the type of exercises that were taking place inside Ukraine before the war in February 2022.