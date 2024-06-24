On Monday, the US State Department described a video clip in which a Palestinian man appeared tied to the front of an Israeli army jeep as “shocking” and called for a rapid investigation to hold those responsible for the incident accountable.

Ministry spokesman Matthew Miller said in a press briefing, “We watched this clip, and it was shocking. This practice is completely unacceptable. Human beings should never be used as human shields. The IDF must quickly investigate what happened, and hold those responsible accountable.”

On Saturday, Israeli forces tied a wounded Palestinian youth to the front of a military jeep during a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Reuters verified the authenticity of the video clip. The Israeli army said the soldiers violated protocol.