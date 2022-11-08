Today, Tuesday, the US State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
US officials confirmed the death of Stephen Troel in Baghdad, but did not provide details. “We are closely monitoring the local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death,” they added.
These statements come a day after the Iraqi police announced the killing of an American during a failed kidnapping attempt.
Iraqi police sources added that a preliminary report from a hospital indicated that Troel died due to a bullet.
A police source said that the victim was carrying an identity card that showed that he worked as an English language teacher.
Another source added that gunmen opened fire from a vehicle on a sports car in which the victim was traveling, killing him.
“According to our initial investigations and eyewitnesses, gunmen tried to kidnap the American,” said an Iraqi police major.
The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces issued an order to form an investigation committee into the assassination.
#America #comments #assassination #citizens #Iraq
Leave a Reply