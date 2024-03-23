América de Cali achieved a dramatic 3-2 victory this Saturday against Boyacá Chicó, in a match on date 13 of the League.

America He would score the first goal after 10 minutes. The person in charge of scoring in favor of the scarlets was the Argentine, Rodrigo Holgado, who took advantage of a pass from Jeison Palacios in the area, and ended up scoring his third goal with César Farías' team.

However, that joy would not last as long for the locals, as minutes later Boyacá Chicó would equalize things in the same way that América would score. The person in charge of tying the commitment would be Henry Plazas, who scored his second consecutive goal in this BetPlay League, after he took advantage of a corner kick and scored.

America vs. Boy. Photo:Cali America Share

Things for América and Farías would turn out to be worse in the second half, as Boyacá Chicó would score the second goal in the match. The person in charge of putting the chessmen at an advantage was Sebastian Colonwho would score with a header after a corner kick in the 69th minute of the match.

América de Cali would equalize the score after Rodrigo Holgado repeated on the list of scorers for the match. The Argentine registered his double after scoring from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

But everything would have a happy ending for the scarlets, since América de Cali would look for the winning goal in the 89th minute. The person in charge of scoring the victory was the 17-year-old young man, Yohan Garcés, who would score his first goal as a professional in the Valle del Cauca club after taking advantage of a rebound in the area.

