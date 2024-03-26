Henry Martín has earned the respect he has within America today. Beyond the fact that in the past he has experienced complex moments within the nest, the current captain of the Eagles has reversed his situation and has made important differences so that those from the country's capital are the current champions of the Liga MX. Thus, everyone in the club, Emilio Azcárraga the first, appealed for continuity as a scorer and after months of complex talks, the final agreement has been reached and the player will remain at the club.
Record He announces that this week Henry's contract renewal will be signed at the América offices, the scorer will extend his contract for three more years, that is, until the summer of 2027, in addition to receiving a salary increase very significant, he is now at the level of the currently highest paid member of the squad, the Chilean Diego Valdés.
In this way, Henry has made the decision to reject better offers along the way such as those he had in the MLS or in Saudi Arabia. Despite this, the money he has to collect in Coapa is not less, a figure around 10 million dollars if he fulfills his contract in full. To this we must add that the scorer will stay in the club where he feels like a key player and if that were not enough and the most important thing for his decision, Martín would be guaranteeing his presence in the next World Cup in 2026. .
