After almost two months of absence, the Colombian striker from Club América, Roger Martinez, He would be close to returning to the courts, after having suffered an injury to the proximal tendon of the left femoral rector on day 1 of the Apertura 2022 tournament against the Atlas team.
Finally, the coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz is close to having the 28-year-old soccer player available, after having done some group work this week, so it would be thought that he could return to activity this weekend against Club Universidad.
However, for the time being, the South American player has barely started working on the ball and at times continues to work individually, so he will not yet see any activity against the university players, but there are possibilities that he could return to the field of play to next midweek against Pachuca or next weekend against Cruz Azul corresponding to the 2022 Opening, this according to information from Julio Ibanez of TUDN.
In this way, the coaching staff will once again have their entire arsenal and will have complications to define their next line-ups with Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Federico Viñas, Jurgen Dammin addition to the possible signing of brian rodriguez.
So the azulcrema team will continue to be unable to define a starting lineup, since practically since the beginning of the tournament they have had to make various changes for different reasons.
