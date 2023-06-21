Club América is looking for its second signing for the Apertura 2023 tournament, so far they have only signed the right back, Kevin Alvarez and now they hope to close an element that lies in European football.
According to information from TNT Sportsthe 26-year-old attacker, Sergi Canos He is the one chosen by the Azulcrema board of directors to reinforce the offensive, the current footballer of the brentford played the last campaign in Greece with the olympiakos and could make a jump to Liga MX. The player trained at La Masía has a contract until July 2024 with the British club and they would be willing to listen to offers for their footballer.
According to the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermaktits market value is nine million euros, so the Eagles would have to get a little close to that number to convince the brentford and later to canos.
The player also came to pass through the basic forces of Liverpool and played in the Sub-18 and Sub-21, in addition, he became part of the Norwich City.
Finally, andre jardine He already works with the team and was the coach in the scoreless draw against the Red Devils that took place in the United States. subsequently fell 0-1 to Rayados de Monterrey in the American Union, the Gang led by Fernando Ortizformer coach of America.
