América de Cali sank Junior from Barranquilla even more, which if it is not the colero of Colombian soccer, despite its enormous investment, is because Deportivo Cali exists. This Thursday’s 2-0 win at Pascual Guerrero leaves those led by Alexandre Guimaraes in first place in the League, with 19 points.

América and Junior went hand in hand in the first stage, with two teams with the intention of attacking and pleasing, supported by the attacks by the wings.

Junior was saved from staying with ten after a strong challenge from Walmer Pacheco to Adrián Ramos, which the VAR did not notice and which judge Carlos Ortega resolved with just a yellow card.

But little by little, the visitors were running out of legs and Alexandre Guimaraes’s team began to take control of the game.

Another great night by Carlos Darwin Quintero

Carlos Darwin Quintero, once again, was a key figure for America to start hurting Junior. And from a move of his, inside the area, the penalty was born with which the reds went ahead: Didier Moreno crossed it and Ortega pointed to the white point, after receiving the support of the video arbitration.

America’s goal came in two stages. Adrián Ramos cashed in, Sebastián Viera saved, but the rebound fell back to Ramos, who had time and space to make it 1-0.

Quintero was injured and América seemed to lose some control, after a timid attempt by Junior to get the tie. But a rude defensive error allowed the local to increase the advantage.

A terrible return from ‘Cariaco’ González and a rejection of any part by Iván Scarpeta left the Argentine Facundo Suárez with all the space to finish off with a header and beat Viera for 2-0.

América took first place in the League from Boyacá Chicó, who could not beat La Equidad en Techo, despite going 0-2 up in the first half. However, the tie allows the Boyacá team to stay away from the relegation zone.

