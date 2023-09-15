Mexico City.- Julian Quiñones was present at the Media Day as a representative of America club for what will be Classic of Classics between the Club America Eagles and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarain this Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

To the Forward You will have to experience the rivalry between the two most popular teams in Mexico in version 250 of National Classicafter coming face to face with the rojiblancos in what was about the Classic Tapatío when he was a scorer Atlas of Guadalajara.

For this reason, he recognizes the demand and responsibility that comes with playing this type of match where more than just three units are played. Julian Quiñones He assured that when it comes to National Classic the requirement will be doubled.

Julián Quiñones scoring a goal against Chivas

«I am aware, I know what I have to do in the team, the fans expect a lot from me, I know how to handle that pressure, I know how to play these games. I already played it in Atlas, it felt good. Now here in America It’s going to feel twice as bad because it’s the National Classic“We know the game we are going to play because they are also going to come out with everything because they have great players like us, it is going to be a nice game,” he declared.

Julián Quiñones celebrates one of his goals

Likewise, he assures that he has nothing against the Chivasbut focuses on giving his best to win the Classic. «I don’t dislike him (Chivas)In the team I have been on I have a rivalry, I put myself in the shirt of an opponent, as he had in his time against Atlas“I want to win it and I want to win it.”

In addition, he invited both fans to enjoy this match so that a family atmosphere can be experienced on and off the field. “That’s what these games are for, so that they can be enjoyed and lived in the best way,” he mentioned. Julian Quiñones.

